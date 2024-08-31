Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley were both on hand with equalisers for the Seasiders, following goals from Garath McCleary and Dan Udoh.

Since taking over as interim head coach last week, Richard Keogh has added some positivity into Blackpool’s performances, while defensive frailties remain an issue.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed against Wycombe:

Richard O’Donnell- 5

It felt as if McCleary’s goal went past Richard O’Donnell in slow motion, with the keeper just not on his toes.

The 35-year-old also should’ve done better with the initial save, with the ball going straight back into the danger zone.

O’Donnell will also be disappointed with his efforts to stop Wycombe’s second goal, with Udoh’s shot proving too powerful.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- 7

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel stepped into the back three for this one, and did a solid job in what is an unnatural role for him.

Matthew Pennington- 5

Things are just not going the way of Matthew Pennington. It’s been a really shaky start to the season for the centre back, who was so consistent for the Seasiders in his first campaign at Bloomfield Road.

The ex-Everton youngster should’ve done a whole lot better in the build-up to the first goal, and needed to produce a stronger challenge.

James Husband- 6

There were both positives and negatives to take from James Husband’s game, with the Seasiders skipper yet to get going this season.

Rob Apter- 7

It was another good afternoon for Rob Apter, who produced a number of bright moments out on the right side.

Ollie Norburn- 7

It was a solid enough afternoon for Ollie Norburn in the centre of the park, who’s looking much better after a poor couple of performances at the start of the season.

Lee Evans- 8

Lee Evans was majestic once again in the centre of the park. The midfielder produced a fantastic ball into the box during the first half, with Dom Ballard hitting the post.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old was also responsible for assisting Joseph’s equaliser, courtesy of another well taken corner.

Evans’ second assist of the afternoon came in the closing stages, with Beesley producing the header on this occasion.

CJ Hamilton- 6

It was a solid enough afternoon for CJ Hamilton down the left side, with the wing-back testing Franco Ravizzoli a couple of times.

Kyle Joseph- 8

Blackpool are finally seeing a confident Kyle Joseph on a more regular basis. The striker had a number of good moments, including his well composed header to level the scores in the first half.

Ashley Fletcher- 5

Ashley Fletcher missed a golden chance in the second half. The striker was unmarked at the back post, with plenty of time to make a header, but his effort was straight into the hands of the keeper and lacked any real power.

He also had a couple of opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, with one shot put wide and another hit straight at Ravizzoli.

Dom Ballard- 8

It was another encouraging display from Dom Ballard. The striker made a number of bright runs, and kept getting himself in good positions.

More goals will definitely come from the Southampton loanee once he’s settled more.

SUB: Jake Beesley- 8

Jake Beesley looked set to leave Blackpool at one stage earlier this month, but he’s still at the club, and still contributing.

For what the striker may lack in some areas, he makes up for it with his goals, and looked a real handful after coming on.

SUB: Elliot Embleton- 6

Elliot Embleton looks as if he’s still building fitness after his move from Sunderland.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 6

Jordan Rhodes looked a little rusty after first being introduced, but did nearly score from a rebound in the closing minutes.

SUB: Zac Ashworth- 6

Zac Ashworth replaced Hamilton on the right side in the final 10 minutes.

SUB: Sonny Carey- 6

Sonny Carey was back in action after missing Tuesday night’s game through illness.