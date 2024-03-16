Blackpool player ratings V Wigan Athletic: Nine score 5/10 while others claim sixes in defeat

The Seasiders struggled to create throughout the game, and didn’t do enough to threaten to equalise after Scott Smith’s goal in the first half.

Neil Critchley’s side still only remain three points off sixth place, but have fallen behind Lincoln City and Oxford United following their victories, while Leyton Orient are still in the hunt following their win over Stevenage.

Chances were scarce for both sides during the early stages, with the best opportunity coming the way of Thelo Aasgaard, who placed a header just wide of the target following a good corner into the box from Jordan Jones.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Blackpool were dealt a major blow in personnel. Just three games on from his return from a rib injury, top scorer Jordan Rhodes required help leaving the field as he was replaced by Shayne Lavery.

Matters soon got worse for the Seasiders as Wigan took the lead, with Smith arriving at the back post to finish past Dan Grimshaw.

Down the other end, Critchley’s side had to wait until just before half time for their first real chances of the game. After bringing the ball down well, George Byers was unable to generate enough power on his shot to truly trouble Sam Tickle. A minute later, another opportunity followed, as a deflected effort from Lavery was also saved.

Like the opening 45 minutes, action was also limited after the restart. Blackpool’s creative struggles continued, while an off-target from Stephen Humphrys was the best Wigan could produce as they defended their lead.

Lavery looked like the Seasiders’ most effective attacking player in the second, but was unable to produce a finish after making a good run through the home team.

After his attempt in the early stages, Aasgaard put another effort just wide of the post, with not enough curl on a shot from the edge of the box.

In the final moments substitute Kyle Joseph had a huge opportunity to claim a late equaliser against his former team, but was unable to keep a header down.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 6 There wasn't too much for Dan Grimshaw to do in the 1-0 defeat. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington- 5 The manner of the goal was another frustrating one for the Blackpool defence, but apart from that they didn't have too much pressure piled onto them. Matthew Pennington was involved in a risky challenge in the second, which he received a yellow card for. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 5 It was a similar story for the entirety of the defence, with the real problems coming at the other end. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey- 5 Similar story for Olly Casey as the other defenders. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales