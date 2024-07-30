Blackpool player ratings V Tranmere Rovers: Four score 5/10 in second loss of the day

Some members of the Seasiders had been in action earlier in the day in a behind-closed-doors game against Accrington Stanley, which also ended with the same scoreline in favour of the League Two side.
Luke Norris, Regan Hendry and a trialist were all on the scoresheet for Rovers at Prenton Park, while Jordan Rhodes scored a consolation for the Seasiders.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed:
1. How did the Seasiders perform?
Blackpool took on Tranmere Rovers.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Richard O'Donnell- 6
Richard O'Donnell was beaten by two good shots in the first half. The 35-year-old was called into action a few other times as well, but was able to make pretty routine saves.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Matthew Pennington- 5
Matthew Pennington was a bit sloppy on the ball at times, and didn't have the same composure he demonstrated at times last season and in Saturday's friendly against Sunderland.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Olly Casey- 6
Olly Casey was probably the best of the back three, with the centre back on hand with some key blocks.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband- 5
James Husband needed to be stronger in the build-up to Tranmere's first goal, and needed to do better in possession in certain periods.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- 6.5
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel put in a solid shift down the right side.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
