Jack Clarke scored in the 83rd minute to give the Black Cats the win on their visit to the Fylde Coast.

Despite the defeat, the Seasiders could take positives from the afternoon. A number of players were given chances, with Neil Critchley making eight changes at the break, and a further three during the second half.

This included a first outing in Tangerine for new signing Lee Evans off the bench, following his move to Blackpool earlier this month. Meanwhile, Dan Grimshaw appeared for the first time this summer, with the 26-year-old overcoming a minor knee injury to feature in the opening 45 minutes.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw was quickly called into action against Sunderland, with two strong early saves in his first outing of the summer. The ex-Manchester City youngster was subbed at half time.

Matthew Pennington- 8 Matthew Pennington was probably the pick of the defenders, with some important contributions at the back. Subbed in the 73rd minute.

Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey featured in the middle of the back three, in a role he excelled in at times last season. The defender was on hand with some strong contributions against Sunderland. Subbed in the 73rd minute.

James Husband- 6 A couple of sloppy passes in the early stages put the Seasiders under some early pressure, with Sunderland able to find some space down the left side. The 30-year-old did make amends with some good defensive contributions, before making way at half time.