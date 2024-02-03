Blackpool player ratings V Stevenage: Three score 5/10 in 1-0 defeat at the Lamex Stadium

The fixture was a crucial one for both teams, as Steve Evans’ side came away with what could be a vital three points in the race for the play-off spots come the end of the season.

A deflected shot from Jake Forster-Caskey inside the final 10 minutes proved to be the difference in a game of few chances.

Blackpool enjoyed a bright start to the game and almost scored an early goal, with an attempt on the half volley from Albie Morgan deflecting just wide of the post. Ollie Norburn also tried his luck from the edge of the box, forcing Craig MacGillivray to make a save low down to his right.

Down the other end, Dan Grimshaw was also called into action to keep the game level, with the Seasiders keeper tipping over an effort from Jordan Roberts. Jamie Reid also had an opportunity to open the scoring for the home side, but couldn’t place a front post header on target, as both teams struggled to create anything too clear in the opposition box.

Following the restart, things remained similar; albeit with Boro starting to apply more pressure onto the Blackpool defence, with Critchley’s men struggling to find their spark going forward. A rare opening for the visitors came from a corner, before the ref blew up for a foul on MacGillivray.

After chanting the name of the Karamoko Dembele throughout the early stages of the second half, the travelling fans were soon granted their wish, as the 20-year-old replaced Kylian Kouassi in attack- following the striker’s first start since the beginning of November. Shayne Lavery was also introduced by the Seasiders, but it proved to be a Stevenage sub that made the difference.

With just over five minutes remaining, a shot from Forster-Caskey deflected past Grimshaw to give the home side the three points.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did Blackpool perform?

Dan Grimshaw- 6.5 Dan Grimshaw made an important save in the first half to tip the ball over the post, as well as being on hand for some more routine stops throughout the 90 minutes. Couldn't do much about the goal, with the ball deflecting past him.

Matthew Pennington- 6.5 Matthew Pennington was handed first league start since Boxing Day and dealt with most things with efficiency.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 6.5 Marvin Ekpiteta won a number of important challenges at the back and looked solid for large periods.

James Husband- 6.5 Like his defensive colleagues, James Husband was firm at the back for large periods and will be disappointed with the manner of the deflected goal.