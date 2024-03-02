Blackpool player ratings V Shrewsbury Town: One scores 9/10 while others pick up sevens

The attacking midfielder broke the deadlock in the first half, before being involved in Hayden Coulson’s first goal in Tangerine after the break.

Neil Critchley’s needed a reaction following their 1-0 midweek defeat to Leyton Orient in order to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Some good work from Dembele opened up a half chance for Shayne Lavery in the opening stages, with the striker seeing his shot blocked behind for a corner.

Down the other end a couple of opportunities came the way of Dan Udoh. The Shrewsbury forward put one effort straight at Dan Grimshaw, before planting a header wide of the target after a good cross from the right.

Blackpool had to wait until just before half time for their first on target attempt of the game, with George Byers nodding the ball into the hands of Harry Burgoyne. That proved to be a warning for the home side, as Critchley’s men were soon knocking on the door again.

This time they took full advantage, as Dembele took a moment to compose himself upon receiving the ball just inside the box, before placing a shot into the back of the net to give the Seasiders a rare half time lead on the road.

Following the restart, James Husband came close to doubling the advantage, with the defender’s attempt on goal cleared behind. An early opportunity also came Shrewsbury’s way, as Jordan Shipley fired wide of the target.

Later in the half, Grimshaw was called into action to tip the ball over the bar following a defensive mishap from a corner, but the whistle had already been blown, meaning a potential goal wouldn’t have stood anyway.

With just over 20 minutes remaining Jordan Rhodes was introduced off the bench, following a month on the sidelines with a rib problem. It was another man returning from injury that claimed Blackpool’s second of the afternoon, with Coulson heading past Burgoyne after a good ball into the box from Dembele.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 6 Dan Grimshaw wasn't tasked with anything too testing against Shrewsbury, with a couple of routine stops. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington- 7 Matthew Pennington acquitted himself well against his former club, and dealt with the majority of things calmly at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 7 Marvin Ekpiteta dealt with the majority of things well at the back, producing another strong display. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 7 Like his colleagues in the back three, James Husband was solid for the Seasiders, and almost scored one at the beginning of the second half. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales