Blackpool player ratings V Sheffield Wednesday: Five score 5/10 in EFL Cup exit

Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Bloomfield Road.

After previously overcoming Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers in their previous outings, the Seasiders’ EFL Cup campaign came to an end in the third round, as the Owls progressed.

Di'Shon Bernard’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two teams, with clear opportunities proving scarce for both.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

Richard O’Donnell- 6

Richard O’Donnell had a couple of routine saves to make either side of Bernard’s goal, but nothing too complicated.

Hayden Coulson- 5

Hayden Coulson started at right back, but it didn’t really work out for him. The left-footed fullback didn’t really see too much action before being subbed off just after the hour mark.

Matthew Pennington- 6.5

Matthew Pennington might’ve been able to compete better for the Wednesday goal, but was solid on the whole.

Olly Casey- 7

Olly Casey was the standout player for the Seasiders, putting in a firm shift at the back. The defender has given a good account of himself at the start of Steve Bruce’s time in charge.

Zac Ashworth- 6

Zac Ashworth was solid enough in the left back role.

Elliot Embleton- 5

Elliot Embleton hasn’t looked fully up to speed since his summer arrival. On the right side, he didn’t really threaten Wednesday too many times.

Albie Morgan- 6

Albie Morgan was handed his first start of the season after missing the opening month through injury.

There were some good things from the midfielder, but the Seasiders couldn’t really take control in the centre of the park.

Sonny Carey- 5

Sonny Carey had a shooting opportunity in the first half after a good run forward, but saw his attempt blocked, and didn’t really create too much besides that.

Dominic Thompson- 6

Dominic Thompson was played in the left midfield role rather than at fullback, and had a couple of good crossing opportunities.

Jordan Rhodes- 5

The front two of Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley didn’t really work, with neither having the mobility to make runs off the other.

Jake Beesley- 5

Same as above, the two strikers just couldn’t find themselves in scoring positions.

SUB: Jordan Gabriel- 6

Jordan Gabriel looked solid at right back after coming on in the second half.

SUB: CJ Hamilton- 6

CJ Hamilton made a couple of decent runs down the left side after coming on, but didn’t create anything to trouble the visitors.

SUB: Rob Apter- 6

Rob Apter provided a bit of a spark after coming on, but still couldn’t break down Wednesday.

SUB: Ryan Finnigan- 5

Ryan Finnigan made his return to action off the bench after picking up an injury in the last round of the EFL Cup.

SUB: Kyle Joseph- 5

Kyle Joseph didn’t really impact things after coming off the bench.