Blackpool player ratings V Peterborough United: Two score 8/10 in late win on the road

The Posh did take the lead through Hector Kyprianou’s first half header, before Shayne Lavery levelled the score from the penalty spot, ahead of the eventual decider in the 89th minute.

Following a poor run of form, three points were vital for Neil Critchley’s side, who will be hoping to use this as a springboard for the next few weeks.

The Seasiders had a couple of half chances inside the opening 10 minutes, with both Kyle Joseph and Lavery seeing shots blocked into the hands of Jed Steer.

Down the other end, a big opportunity came the way of Ricky Jade-Jones, but 21-year-old was unable to find the target with a front post effort, after some good work from Ephron Mason-Clark.

The Posh unlocked the Blackpool defence once again shortly after, with a dangerous pass from Joel Randall just needing someone on the end of it to poke the ball towards the face of goal.

As space continued to appear in behind the Seasiders back three, Jones found himself in another dangerous position, but was denied by a solid save from Dan Grimshaw.

Meanwhile, Blackpool’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes came through Sheffield Wednesday loanee George Byers, with Harrison Burrows intervening in order to stop a flicked header by the midfielder.

Ahead of the break, Peterborough broke the deadlock, with Critchley’s side continuing their recent trend of conceding from set pieces. Kyprianou found himself free in the box, beating Grimshaw with a headed effort towards the front post.

Lavery did have an opportunity to pull the Seasiders level before half time, but was unable to keep his attempt down following a dangerous cross from Hayden Coulson.

Following the restart, the Northern Ireland striker was able to find Blackpool’s equaliser- converting successfully from a penalty, which was awarded after Joseph was wiped out by Steer. Further chances also followed for the visitors, with a bit more power needed from both Joseph and Byers to beat the keeper.

Opportunities also continued to come Peterborough’s way. Kyprianou thought he had scored his second of the afternoon; only for his celebrations to be cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Lavery proved to be a handful for the home side. A great cross into the box from the 25-year-old was headed just over the bar by substitute Dembele, while a curling shot of his own went just past the post.

Heading into the final minute of play, the Seasiders found a much-needed winner, courtesy of their loanee from Brest off the bench, with the ex-Celtic youngster’s shot deflecting past the helpless Steer to help Critchley’s side to their first win of the month.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders faced Peterborough United.

Dan Grimshaw- 6 Dan Grimshaw probably could've done better for Peterborough's goal, but had made an important save prior to that.

Matthew Pennington- 7 The Seasiders were a bit too loose at the back in the first half, but were much more solid after the break.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 7 Some solid contributions from Marvin Ekpiteta, who was recalled to the starting line-up.

James Husband- 7 Like his other colleagues in defence, it was a solid second half from James Husband.