Blackpool player ratings V Peterborough United as one player scores 4/10 in the defeat at Bloomfield Road
The Posh had raced to a commanding lead through Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows, and Ricky Jade Jones and could’ve had another but for a penalty save from Dan Grimshaw.
Despite being down a man for the majority of the second half following Olly Casey’s red card, the Seasiders were able to pull goals back through Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey, before Ephron Mason-Clark added another for Darren Ferguson’s side.
The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute, after a very quiet start to the game.
Mason-Clark crossed the ball to the back post from the left wing, with Poku arriving to control and finish into the bottom corner past Grimshaw.
Blackpool’s first attempt at goal came just over 10 minutes later.
CJ Hamilton did well to win back possession in the Peterborough box, with the ball coming to Kylian Kouassi- who dragged his effort wide of the post.
Ahead of half time, Ferguson’s side were awarded a penalty, following a trip on Mason-Clark from Matthew Pennington.
The man who won the spot kick stepped up to take it, but was denied by Grimshaw- with the keeper guessing the right way.
Down the other end, Kouassi had another opportunity to level the scores, but couldn’t keep his header down after some good work from Sonny Carey.
A minute into the second half, Neil Critchley’s side had their numbers reduced, with Olly Casey bringing down Ricky Jade Jones on the edge of the box as he was about to run through on goal.
From the resulting free kick, Burrows curled the ball around the wall into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.
A third soon followed, with Jones slotting through the legs of Grimshaw after being played in by Poku.
On the hour mark, Dougall pulled a goal back for the Seasiders, which sparked new life into the game.
That was quickly followed by a strike from Carey, with the midfielder finishing on the rebound to close the gap further.
At the beginning of stoppage time, Peterborough sealed their victory.
Following a mistake at the back from Blackpool, Mason-Clark took the ball around Grimshaw to make it 4-2.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed: