Blackpool player ratings V Nottingham Forest: Four score 8/10 as Seasiders show fighting spirit in FA Cup defeat

Blackpool have exited the FA Cup following a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in their third round replay at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders had come from two goals down to take the game to extra time, before Chris Wood broke the hearts of those in Tangerine in the second period of additional play.

Andrew Omobamidele opening the scoring during the first half, before Danilo doubled their lead shortly after the break. After being at fault in the build-up to Forest’s second goal, Albie Morgan made amends for his error with a superb strike- before substitute Kyle Joseph headed Neil Critchley’s side level.

At the City Ground it had been the Premier League outfit that had come from behind, which prompted the replay. In the rematch there could be no draw, with an extra half an hour required, during which time Wood was able to score the deciding goal.

Dan Grimshaw was called into action inside the opening five minutes, with the Blackpool keeper getting down well to push away a Murillo header from a corner.

The visitors didn’t have to wait too long after that to break the deadlock. A corner from the right side was flicked on towards the back post, where Omobamidele was waiting unmarked to make it 1-0.

A Blackpool error allowed Forest to double their lead at the start of the second half. As the Seasiders attempted to play out from the back, Morgan’s pass back to Grimshaw was intercepted. The ex-Manchester City goalkeeper did well to stop an initial effort, but the ball came back to Danilo, who found the back of the net via a deflection.

Another blow soon came the Seasiders’ way, with the man between the sticks forced off through injury, after suffering a collision in the build-up to the visitors’ second goal.

Following his earlier error, Morgan soon made amends- hitting a superb strike from the edge of the box to bring Critchley’s side back into the game.

Grimshaw’s replacement Richard O’Donnell was called into action pretty soon down the other end, with the substitute keeper pushing away a long-ranged effort from Neco Williams.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, the Seasiders pulled themselves level. A ball into the box from Andy Lyons was met by Joseph at the back post- with the striker fresh off the bench.

From there, Blackpool looked like a threat every time they got forward. Heading into the latter stages of 10 minutes of stoppage time, a long-ranged pass from James Husband found Karamoko Dembele, who took the ball around the keeper, but saw his shot blocked on the line- prompting extra time.

Not long after play had resumed, O’Donnell made a great save to stop a Danilo effort on the turn. Following the break, there was nothing the keeper could do to stop Wood’s winner, with the striker finishing from close-range.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Nottingham Forest for a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw made a couple of really good saves, before being forced off through injury on the hour mark.

Callum Connolly- 6 The manner of Forest's first two goals were extremely disappointing for the Seasiders defence. They came down to lapses of concentration, with the second in particular just lacking urgency. Nonetheless they still dealt with a number of situations well to keep Blackpool in the fight.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 6 Marvin Ekpiteta needed to be more composed with the ball on a couple of occasions, with a bit of panic certainly setting in, but like the entire team, he stepped up as the game went on.

James Husband- 6 James Husband was one of the players caught sleeping at the back post for Forest's first half goal. He did bring the play forward well, and put a couple of balls into the box.