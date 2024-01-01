Goals from Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton helped Blackpool on their way to a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road.

It was vital for the Seasiders to make a bright start to the new year following their dismal end to 2023.

Neil Critchley made three changes for the fixture, with Matty Virtue and Kyle Joseph coming in for the injured Ollie Norburn and Jake Beesley, while Owen Dale replaced Dom Thompson.

The deadlock was broken in the 28th minute, with Casey giving the Seasiders the lead.

A Karamoko Dembele free kick was met perfectly by the centre back, who placed a header past Lukas Jensen.

Another defender nearly doubled the lead for Critchley’s side, with a James Husband header hitting the top of the crossbar.

Following the restart, Owen Dale, Dembele and Jordan Rhodes all tried their luck but couldn’t find their way past the keeper.

Heading into the latter stages, Hamilton secured the three points. The wing-back’s initial attempt was saved, but the ball deflected off him into the back of the net.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did Blackpool perform against Lincoln City? The Seasiders started the new year against the Imps.

Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw wasn't presented with anything too testing in between the sticks.

Callum Connolly- 7 There were some shaky moments from Callum Connolly, as well as some key defensive contributions, before going off in the second half.

Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey made the most of another start for the Seasiders, with the defender taking his header well for his goal, as well as doing his job at the back well.

James Husband- 7 It was a solid enough afternoon for James Husband and the entire defence. The defender came close to adding his name to the scoresheet in the first half, with his header hitting the crossbar.