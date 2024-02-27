Ollie O’Neill scored the only goal of the game in the second half to condemn the Seasiders to their ninth away defeat of the season.

Neil Critchley’s side have now been leapfrogged by The Os in the League One table, as they failed to build on their strong performances against Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool created the first real opening of the evening, with a flick on from Kyle Joseph giving Karamoko Dembele some space to work with in the final third, but his ball into the danger zone was just a bit too heavy for Jake Beesley in the centre.

Chances also came the way of the home side, courtesy of some sloppiness at the back from the Seasiders. After gifting the ball away, Marvin Ekpiteta would’ve been relieved to see Orient being loose in possession as well, which made an eventual save for Dan Grimshaw far more routine than it should’ve been.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper was tested a further couple of times during the first half, but nothing to cause him too much concern, with Richie Wellens’ side unable to make the most of the opportunities gifted to them by the visitors- who continued to be careless with the ball.

Shortly after the restart, Leyton Orient were able to take full advantage in behind the Seasiders back line, with O’Neill calmly slotting past Grimshaw.

At the break, Andy Lyons came on to replace Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, but the wing-back was forced off on a stretcher just 10 minutes after being introduced. He was replaced by Matty Virtue as part of a triple change, with Albie Morgan and Kylian Kouassi also being introduced. Even with the changes, Blackpool were still unable to get going- allowing their opponents to dictate proceedings.

In stoppage time, a strong save from Grimshaw stopped the home side from doubling their lead, but it proved to have no impact on the final score.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Dan Grimshaw- 6 Dan Grimshaw made a couple of strong saves during the first half, but was unable to do anything about the eventual goal after the break.

Matthew Pennington- 5 It was too easy at times for Orient to get in behind the Seasiders, with not enough aggression to deal with situations.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 5 Marvin Ekpiteta had a couple of nervy moments on the ball, which invited needless pressure onto the Seasiders' back three.

Callum Connolly- 5 Callum Connolly was on hand with an important block in the first half, but beyond that it was a similar story to his other defensive colleagues.