Blackpool have booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Owen Dale, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta were all on the scoresheet as the Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will now head to the City Ground on January 7 to take on Nottingham Forest.

Following a quiet start to the game, the deadlock was broken in the 17th minute. Dale came out on top of a 50/50 with Forest Green keeper Luke Daniels, with the ball rebounding in the favour of the Blackpool man- who finished into the empty net.

Shortly after Dominic Thompson had a chance to double the Seasiders’ lead, but fired an effort wildly off target when through one on one on goal.

Matty Virtue also tried his luck, but saw a low driven effort blocked in front of the keeper.

Following the break, Kyle Joseph had a couple of opportunities to mark his first start with a goal, but put both attempts wide of the target, with the striker just lacking a bit of composure.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Blackpool took another big step towards the third round. A fantastic through ball from substitute Ollie Norburn saw Lawrence-Gabriel calmly slot past Daniels after being played clean through on goal.

Heading into the latter stages, Ekpiteta added his name to the scoresheet to secure the win, with the defender guiding a free kick into the back of the net.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? We've rated the performances of the Blackpool squad in their FA Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2 . Richard O'Donnell- 7 There wasn't much for O'Donnell to do but he looked composed with the ball at his feet and distributed well. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey was back in the Seasiders' starting XI and looked solid as usual. He's been short of minutes since serving a three-match ban but certainly would still be part of the strongest back three. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 8 Marvin Ekpiteta was also back for Blackpool after missing the last couple of games, and was firm at the back. He also took his opportunity well in the Forest Green box. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

5 . Callum Connolly- 7 Callum Connolly captained the Seasiders, as he kept his place from the weekend. He looked much more composed than Saturday and the defensive unit worked well. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

6 . Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- 8 Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was back in the starting line-up once again, as he continues to build fitness following his spell on the sidelines. He's certainly growing in confidence again, and did some good things down the right side, including his goal, which was calmly taken. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales