Blackpool player ratings V Forest Green Rovers: Four players score 8/10 in FA Cup second round victory
Owen Dale, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta were all on the scoresheet as the Seasiders claimed a 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders will now head to the City Ground on January 7 to take on Nottingham Forest.
Following a quiet start to the game, the deadlock was broken in the 17th minute. Dale came out on top of a 50/50 with Forest Green keeper Luke Daniels, with the ball rebounding in the favour of the Blackpool man- who finished into the empty net.
Shortly after Dominic Thompson had a chance to double the Seasiders’ lead, but fired an effort wildly off target when through one on one on goal.
Matty Virtue also tried his luck, but saw a low driven effort blocked in front of the keeper.
Following the break, Kyle Joseph had a couple of opportunities to mark his first start with a goal, but put both attempts wide of the target, with the striker just lacking a bit of composure.
With just over 15 minutes remaining, Blackpool took another big step towards the third round. A fantastic through ball from substitute Ollie Norburn saw Lawrence-Gabriel calmly slot past Daniels after being played clean through on goal.
Heading into the latter stages, Ekpiteta added his name to the scoresheet to secure the win, with the defender guiding a free kick into the back of the net.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed: