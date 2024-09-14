Blackpool player ratings V Exeter City: Three score 8/10 in Steve Bruce's first game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of Blackpool ended with a dramatic winner to claim a 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

James Husband headed home from close-range to give the Seasiders three points, just minutes after Edward Francis had equalised for the visitors.

Prior to that, Bruce’s side had led for the majority of the game after a well taken CJ Hamilton goal in the first half.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Harry Tyrer- 6

The Everton loanee made a really good save to deny Reece Cole, but should’ve been positioned better to deal with Francis’ free kick from a tight angle.

Jordan Gabriel- 7

Jordan Gabriel was on hand with some key contributions at both ends of the pitch, including the long throw that assisted Hamilton’s goal.

Odel Offiah- 7

Inside the opening 10 minutes of his Seasiders debut, Odel Offiah found himself in the referee’s book for a late challenge, but apart from that it was a strong introduction for the Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

Olly Casey- 7

It was a solid enough afternoon for Olly Casey in the centre of defence. Pressure grew as the afternoon went on, but the former Leeds United youngster was able to make some big blocks.

James Husband- 7.5

James Husband found himself in the right place at the right time in the latter stages to head home Blackpool’s equaliser.

Rob Apter- 8

Rob Apter was a bright spark down the right side, with the winger constantly looking to get the ball in the box, or to cut inside to get a shot away.

Ollie Norburn- 7

Like a lot of the Blackpool team, Ollie Norburn was bright and on the front foot during the first half, but those levels took a dip after the break.

Lee Evans- 7

Lee Evans was in control in midfield throughout the first half, while after the break he was forced to do more work off the ball.

CJ Hamilton- 7.5

CJ Hamilton kept finding himself in space down the left side, and probably could’ve done better on a couple of occasions.

When the opportunity for his goal came, he took the chance well on the half volley.

Kyle Joseph- 8

Kyle Joseph enjoyed a great afternoon up front, and has started to build a real partnership with Dom Ballard.

The 23-year-old’s work rate caused a constant headache for the Exeter City defence.

Dom Ballard- 8

On the back of his time with England U20s during the international break, Dom Ballard would’ve certainly impressed Bruce in his first game in charge.

The Southampton loanee will be frustrated he didn’t take a couple of chances when through on goal before being forced off at the start of the second half after picking up a knock.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 7

After initially being introduced, Jordan Rhodes couldn’t quite get into the game, but eventually burst into life and was denied a couple of goals off the line.

Meanwhile, the striker was eventually on hand with the assist for Husband.

SUB: Elliot Embleton- 6

Elliot Embleton provided the corner that led to the eventual Seasiders equaliser.

SUB: Hayden Coulson- 6

Hayden Coulson was introduced heading into the final 10 minutes.

SUB: Jake Beesley- N/A

Jake Beesley was brought on in the final seconds.