Blackpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

Albie Morgan was on hand with both goals, as the midfielder hit two superb efforts from the edge of the box either side of half time.

The Seasiders were well in control of the fixture, and could’ve had more goals- with Jordan Rhodes being denied from the penalty spot.

Blackpool enjoyed a bright start to the game, but just couldn’t find a way to truly test Viljami Sinisalo in the early stages. A free kick from Karamoko Dembele was hit straight at the Exeter keeper, while Rhodes had a shot blocked on the turn.

The first big moment of the match came in the 24th minute, with the Seasiders being awarded a penalty.

After a good ball through to Rhodes, the striker was brought down as he took the ball around the keeper. Sinisalo quickly made amends for the visitors- guessing the right way and stopping the Huddersfield Town loanee from converting from the spot to keep the game at 0-0.

The man in the Exeter goal produced another important save shortly after, getting across well to push a Kyle Joseph shot behind for a corner.

Dan Grimshaw was also playing his part for Blackpool- with the former Manchester City youngster quickly coming off his line to deal with a counter attack.

Ahead of the break, the Seasiders edged their way in front. Dembele laid the ball off to Morgan on the edge of the box, allowing the midfielder time and space to curl a superb effort into the top right corner.

Zak Jules had an opportunity to instantly reply for Exeter, but couldn’t keep an effort down at the back post.

At the beginning of the second half, Morgan claimed his second of the match to double Blackpool’s lead. The midfielder once again produced a superb strike, with the ball finding the bottom corner this time.

The visitors did ask a few questions of the Seasiders’ back line. Substitute Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel made a couple of important defensive challenges, while Grimshaw stepped up with a number of saves.

Despite some half chances, it proved to be a comfortable end to the game for Critchley’s side.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

GK: Dan Grimshaw- 7.5 While Dan Grimshaw wasn't in constant action against Exeter, he did make some important stops, and stepped up when required.

Callum Connolly- 8 It was a solid afternoon for the Blackpool back three, albeit against a very poor attacking side.

Olly Casey- 8 Olly Casey dealt with a number of attacking situations well and is a real defensive asset for the Seasiders.

James Husband- 8 A number of key contributions from James Husband at the back, as well as bringing the ball forward on a number of occasions.