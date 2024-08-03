Blackpool player ratings V Crewe Alexandra: One man claims 8/10 in final pre-season outing

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 16:59 BST
Blackpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

Kyle Joseph broke the deadlock for the Seasiders inside the opening minute at the Mornflake Stadium, before Jordan Rhodes doubled the lead ahead of half time.

The result marks a second win of the summer for Neil Critchley’s side, after also beating West Brom in a behind-closed doors game, ahead of next Saturday’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed against Crewe:

Blackpool faced Crewe in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

1. How did the Seasiders perform against Crewe?

Blackpool faced Crewe in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Dan Grimshaw didn't have too many challenging saves to make, and was able to deal with everything that came his way calmly.

2. Dan Grimshaw- 7

Dan Grimshaw didn't have too many challenging saves to make, and was able to deal with everything that came his way calmly. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington and the Blackpool defence improved on their midweek displays in the 3-1 loss to Tranmere Rovers.

3. Matthew Pennington- 7

Matthew Pennington and the Blackpool defence improved on their midweek displays in the 3-1 loss to Tranmere Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey produced a solid display at the back, with a number of big challenges. He also had an opportunity to score in the first half, but couldn't keep his shot down.

4. Olly Casey- 7

Olly Casey produced a solid display at the back, with a number of big challenges. He also had an opportunity to score in the first half, but couldn't keep his shot down. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband provided an impressive ball over the top to assist Kyle Joseph for the opener. He was also a solid performer at the back.

5. James Husband- 7

James Husband provided an impressive ball over the top to assist Kyle Joseph for the opener. He was also a solid performer at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton made a few decent runs down the right side, but a clear opening just wouldn't present itself for the wing-back.

6. CJ Hamilton- 6

CJ Hamilton made a few decent runs down the right side, but a clear opening just wouldn't present itself for the wing-back. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolJordan RhodesKyle JosephLeague OneCrawley TownNeil CritchleyWest Brom
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice