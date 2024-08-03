Blackpool player ratings V Crewe Alexandra: One man claims 8/10 in final pre-season outing

Kyle Joseph broke the deadlock for the Seasiders inside the opening minute at the Mornflake Stadium, before Jordan Rhodes doubled the lead ahead of half time.
The result marks a second win of the summer for Neil Critchley’s side, after also beating West Brom in a behind-closed doors game, ahead of next Saturday’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed against Crewe:
1. How did the Seasiders perform against Crewe?
Blackpool faced Crewe in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Dan Grimshaw- 7
Dan Grimshaw didn't have too many challenging saves to make, and was able to deal with everything that came his way calmly. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Matthew Pennington- 7
Matthew Pennington and the Blackpool defence improved on their midweek displays in the 3-1 loss to Tranmere Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey- 7
Olly Casey produced a solid display at the back, with a number of big challenges. He also had an opportunity to score in the first half, but couldn't keep his shot down. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband- 7
James Husband provided an impressive ball over the top to assist Kyle Joseph for the opener. He was also a solid performer at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. CJ Hamilton- 6
CJ Hamilton made a few decent runs down the right side, but a clear opening just wouldn't present itself for the wing-back. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth