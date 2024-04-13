Blackpool player ratings V Carlisle United: Ex-Celtic wonderkid picks up 9/10 on return to form while four score eights

Karamoko Dembele’s goal proved to be the difference as Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over Carlisle United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Apr 2024, 17:15 BST

Despite wasting further opportunities to extend their lead throughout the 90 minutes, the Seasiders’ lead never truly looked in trouble against their already relegated opponents.

The three points helps Neil Critchley’s side keep the pressure on the teams around them in the race for the final play-off spot in League One.

Blackpool made an emphatic start to the game in Cumbria, with Dembele slotting past Harry Lewis after only 22 seconds to claim his seventh league goal of the season. The midfielder wasn’t too far off quickly adding a second, putting an attempt from the edge of the box just over the bar.

Down the other end, the Brest loanee was also playing his part defensively, making a great sliding challenge to deny Luke Armstrong a shooting opportunity.

In front of the Carlisle goal, the Seasiders continued to knock at the door as they looked to extend their lead. Shayne Lavery had a couple of attempts blocked by the Cumbrians, while George Byers couldn’t find the target with a back post header following a curling corner from Sonny Carey.

A golden opportunity for the second of the afternoon came the way of both visiting strikers ahead of the half hour mark.

A ball into the danger zone from Hayden Coulson was initially missed by Jake Beesley, before Lavery fired well over the bar from a really good position.

Before half time, Blackpool suffered a blow in personnel, with Byers forced off through injury. The Sheffield Wednesday loanee was replaced by Albie Morgan, who had only just made a return from his own spell on the sidelines in the midweek 1-0 victory over Fleetwood.

In the last few games a partnership has started to grow between Coulson and Carey down the left side. This was evident again following the restart, with the wing-back slotting through his teammate, which prompted a save from Lewis.

Apart from a late chance for Jon Mellish, Carlisle didn’t offer too much of a threat, meaning the one goal was enough for the Seasiders, letting them off for not making the most of other opportunities.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

The Seasiders took on already-relegated Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

1. How did Blackpool perform?

The Seasiders took on already-relegated Carlisle United at Brunton Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Dan Grimshaw didn't have to do throughout the match with Carlisle struggling to threaten.

2. Dan Grimshaw- 7

Dan Grimshaw didn't have to do throughout the match with Carlisle struggling to threaten. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington and the back three looked solid enough at the back, but weren't asked too many testing questions.

3. Matthew Pennington- 8

Matthew Pennington and the back three looked solid enough at the back, but weren't asked too many testing questions. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Marvin Ekpiteta battled well once again and won a number of battles for the Seasiders.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta- 8

Marvin Ekpiteta battled well once again and won a number of battles for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband has looked solid since in his two games since returning from injury, and his presence on the field is clear.

5. James Husband- 8

James Husband has looked solid since in his two games since returning from injury, and his presence on the field is clear. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

CJ Hamilton had a few crossing opportunities on the right side, but was wasteful when trying to deliver a ball into the box.

6. CJ Hamilton- 6

CJ Hamilton had a few crossing opportunities on the right side, but was wasteful when trying to deliver a ball into the box. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

