Kyle Joseph

Blackpool’s first game since Neil Critchley’s sacking ended in a 4-4 with Cambridge United.

The Seasiders had taken a 4-1 lead at the Abbey Stadium, with James Husband claiming a brace, before Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard both found the back of the net.

After firing past Richard O’Donnell in the first half, former Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery scored the U’s’ equaliser in the 75th minute, after Danny Andrew and Brandon Njoku had pulled goals back.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed in Richard Keogh’s first game as interim head coach:

Richard O’Donnell- 5

Richard O’Donnell started in net following Dan Grimshaw’s move to Plymouth Argyle, and will be disappointed with some of the goals he conceded, with his presence in the box just lacking at times.

Olly Casey- 5

The Blackpool defence didn’t do themselves any favours, with far too much time allowed to Cambridge in the second half.

Elkan Baggott- 5

Elkan Baggott has conceded seven goals in his first two games with Blackpool, which probably isn’t a fair reflection on how the Ipswich Town defender has actually performed in certain periods.

James Husband- 6

James Husband channelled his inner striker for his two headed goals, with the Seasiders skipper just finding himself with space in the box on both occasions.

Meanwhile, like his colleagues, Husband was all over the place defensively, and allowed Cambridge to cause too many problems.

CJ Hamilton- 5

CJ Hamilton was responsible for a dodgy clearance during the second half. While the U’s didn’t score from it, it certainly gave them some added momentum.

Lee Evans- 7

Lee Evans certainly found Cambridge’s weak spot, with two superbly delivered corners onto the head of Husband.

Ollie Norburn- 5

The Blackpool midfield just didn’t do enough to control the game from a very strong position. A bit was needed from Ollie Norburn in this instance.

Hayden Coulson- 6

There were a few decent moments for Hayden Coulson going forward, but the wing-back was also part of the defensive confusion.

Kyle Joseph- 8

Joseph put in a good display for the Seasiders, with a goal and assist.

The ex-Swansea City man found the back of the net ahead of the break, putting the home side under some pressure to win the ball back, before calmly finishing over the keeper.

Meanwhile, at the start of the second half, he slipped the ball through for Dom Ballard to score.

Ashley Fletcher- 7

Ashley Fletcher put a solid shift in up front for the Seasiders, but couldn’t get involved in any clear action in front of goal.

Dom Ballard- 8

It was a bright first start for Southampton loanee Dom Ballard. The forward made a number of bright runs and put the home side under some pressure.

The 19-year-old perhaps could’ve done better in the second minute, after being played through by Joseph, but scored from an identical moment after the break.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 6

Jordan Rhodes forced Reyes into a save soon after coming on.

SUB: Elliot Embleton- 5

Elliot Embleton struggled after being introduced in the second half.

SUBS: Sonny Carey, Rob Apter, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- N/A

All introduced in the last five minutes.