Blackpool squandered a first half lead as they were defeated 2-1 by Cambridge United.

Jordan Rhodes had put the Seasiders ahead with his 14th strike of the season, before the home side quickly struck back.

Elias Kachunga’s equaliser and a Gassan Ahadme penalty gave Neil Harris a first home game to remember at the Abbey Stadium.

The opening goal of the afternoon came in the 24th minute, with Rhodes nodding home a Karamoko Dembele free kick at the back post following a lapse in concentration from the home side.

Blackpool weren’t ahead for long, as Cambridge made the most of a quick break down the left side. Dan Grimshaw was initially on hand to make a good save from close-range, but couldn’t do anything to stop Kachunga on the rebound.

As half time approached, it was Harris’ side went 2-1 up- courtesy of Ahadme’s penalty. The man who converted the spot kick was also the one to win it, with Grimshaw deemed to have brought down the attacker as he went around the keeper.

Following the restart, the man in the Blackpool goal made a crucial save to keep Critchley’s side in touching distance of their opponents, as space opened up once again for the home team.

On the hour mark, another opportunity fell the way of Rhodes in the box, but on this occasion he was unable to find the back of the net, with his effort going wide of the back post.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, another big chance fell the way of Cambridge. Substitute George Thomas smashed the ball against the woodwork from close-range with Grimshaw beaten.

Heading into the latter stages, Harris’ men had their numbers reduced, with Paul Digby sent off for a second bookable offence.

Despite a few late attacking moves, the Seasiders were unable to break down their opponents, and came away from the Abbey Stadium empty handed.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform against Cambridge? We've rated the performances of the Blackpool squad in the game against Cambridge United.

Dan Grimshaw- 6 Dan Grimshaw made a great save in the build-up to Cambridge's equaliser, but couldn't do anything about the rebound. Meanwhile, he will feel his defence also let him down for the second, which came from a penalty he gave away.

Matthew Pennington- 4 The whole defence didn't seem quite at it and were slow to react in the situations leading up to both goals. Matthew Pennington in particular had a few sloppy moments and was unable to deal with a few situations effectively.

Callum Connolly- 4 Callum Connolly made a couple of panicked decisions during the game, as their seemed to be a lack of certainty in defence- despite the assured display from the Seasiders last week.

James Husband- 5 James Husband was the most assured of the back three, but as a unit they gave far too much space to Cambridge on the break.