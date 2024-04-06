Blackpool player ratings V Cambridge United: Key man claims 7.5/10 while other scores vary in game of few chances

It proved to be a game of few chances, with not much coming the way of the Seasiders once they had taken the lead.

Meanwhile, the visitors forced a good stop out of Dan Grimshaw in the second half, and hit the post in the latter stages, but offered very little else to pull themselves level.

Blackpool made a bright enough start to the game, with a couple of half chances coming their way. A superb turn in midfield from Karamoko Dembele opened up some space for the ex-Celtic youngster to run into, but his eventual effort was tame and went straight into the arms of Will Mannion. Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton and Hayden Coulson both had crosses turned behind following some good work to shift the ball to the wide areas.

After an opening 30 minutes with very few clear opportunities, the deadlock was broken on the half hour mark. Carey’s side-footed effort from the edge of the box crept past the keeper to end the Seasiders’ three-game run without a goal. Ahead of half time, the midfielder nearly doubled the home side’s advantage, but could only find the side-netting with an attempt in the box.

Following the restart, Grimshaw made an impressive save to keep Blackpool in front- pushing the ball away and out of danger after a touch at the back post from a free kick.

Beyond that, for large parts of the second half there wasn’t too much action. The closest Cambridge came to an equaliser was in the 81st minute, with Elias Kachunga hitting the post after a defensive lapse from the Seasiders.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders welcomed Cambridge United to Bloomfield Road.

Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw made an impressive save at the start of the second half to keep the Seasiders lead intact.

Matthew Pennington- 7 The Blackpool defence weren't stretched too often by Cambridge. Matthew Pennington got forward a number of times to assist the Seasiders going forward.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 7 Marvin Ekpiteta made some key clearances in the middle of the back three.

Olly Casey- 7 Olly Casey was solid enough on the left side of the Blackpool back three.