Blackpool claimed a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion to progress to the second round of the EFL Cup.

Matthew Pennington was on hand with a second hand brace, after the deadlock was broken by substitute Ryan Finnigan in the 69th minute.

Lee Evans later added his name to the scoresheet as well to round off the win.

Burton were forced to play the majority of the game with 10-men, after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the 11th minute.

Ashley Fletcher did have the opportunity to build on his goal in the 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town at the weekend but was unable to convert the resulting penalty.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Richard O’Donnell- 7

Richard O’Donnell made a couple of routine saves, as well as a really important one to deny Nick Akoto in the second half.

Matthew Pennington- 8

It was an improved performance from Matthew Pennington after a disappointing start to the season. The defender took both of his goals well in the second half.

Elkan Baggott- 8

Elkan Baggott enjoyed a solid evening at the centre of the back three on his Seasiders debut.

The defender won a number of aerial battles and made some important blocks.

James Husband- 6

It was a solid enough evening from captain James Husband.

Rob Apter- 8

There were a number of positive moments for Rob Apter on the right side, and looked like the Seasiders’ brightest player for large periods. The 21-year-old was on hand with two assists in the second half.

Ollie Norburn- 5

It was another tough night for Ollie Norburn in midfield. Things just don’t seem to be going his way at the moment when he gets on the ball.

Elliot Embleton- 6

Elliot Embleton made a couple of bright runs on his first start since rejoining Blackpool, but couldn’t produce anything too substantial.

Sonny Carey- 6

Sonny Carey had a couple of early shots on target, with the second deflecting onto the crossbar and leading to the red card for handball from Fletcher’s rebounded effort.

Zac Ashworth- 7

In the early stages, the wing-back produced a superb forceful challenge to win the ball in the opposition half, and looked pretty solid on the left side throughout the game.

Ashley Fletcher- 6

There were plenty of positive signs from Ashley Fletcher, with his work rate clear to see. It was unfortunate that he couldn’t tuck away the penalty.

Jake Beesley- 5

Jake Beesley didn’t see too much of the action throughout his 63 minutes on the pitch.

Ryan Finnigan- 7 (SUB)

Ryan Finnigan impressed during parts of pre-season, and had a positive impact against Burton shortly after being introduced.

Lee Evans- 7 (SUB)

Lee Evans also looked good off the bench, as well as finding the back of the net in the latter stages.

Kyle Joseph- 6 (SUB)

Kyle Joseph came on and put in a good shift.

Olly Casey- 7 (SUB)

Olly Casey replaced Elkan Baggott in the 64th minute, and also looked solid at the heart of the back three.

Hayden Coulson- N/A (SUB)

Hayden Coulson was introduced in the latter stages.