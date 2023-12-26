Blackpool’s away day woes continued as they were defeated 1-0 by Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Seasiders rarely threatened the Brewers, as Bobby Kamwa’s early goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Neil Critchley’s side have struggled on the road this season, with their only wins away from Bloomfield Road coming against Barnsley and Portsmouth.

The deadlock was broken in the 10th minute, with Kamwa glancing a header past Dan Grimshaw to put Burton in the driving seat.

Blackpool had a golden opportunity to pull themselves level shortly after, but Jordan Rhodes was unable to keep his shot down as he fired over the crossbar.

Ollie Norburn also tried his luck towards the end of the first half- with the midfielder unable to replicate his superb strike against Bristol Rovers, as he smashed a volley out of the stadium.

It proved to be more after the break, as the Seasiders could not find a spark in attack to trouble their opponents.

A couple of rare opportunities came the way of James Husband, but the defender was unable to poke the ball towards the target on both occasions.

Even with some additional pressure in the latter stages, it proved to be a routine enough win for Burton.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform against Burton? We've rated the performance at the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 5 Dan Grimshaw looked nervy on a few occasions between the sticks and was unable to prevent Bobby Kamwa's glancing header from finding the back of the net after a cross from the left side. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington- 5 Matthew Pennington and the Seasiders defence will be disappointed with the nature of the Burton opener. The centre back should've been quicker to close down the situation out wide before the ball even got into the box. He was replaced by Olly Casey at half time. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4 . Callum Connolly- 5 Callum Connolly lost out to Bobby Kamwa for the early goal. A bit more aerial dominance was needed to win the ball and take control of that situation. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 6 James Husband stood firm a number of times for the Seasiders but couldn't effectively help to get the team forward, with a couple of off-target shots. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales