Blackpool player ratings V Burton Albion: One scores 8/10 in EFL Trophy tie while others pick up sevens

Goals from Matty Virtue and Marvin Ekpiteta helped Blackpool to a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion.

The result sees the Seasiders progress into the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy, with the draw taking place on Friday evening.

A second half goal from Dylan Scott left the Brewers fighting until the end, but Neil Critchley’s side were able to see out the win at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes. Sonny Carey played a good pass through to Kyle Joseph, with the striker drilling the ball across the box to the arriving Virtue, who fired a shot past Max Crocombe.

The provider of the first goal thought he had added the Seasiders’ second after tucking home a ball from Andy Lyons, but was quickly denied by the linesman.

Burton were also left disappointed on a couple of occasions after finding the back of the net. A foul on Doug Tharme prompted the referee to cut short any celebrations for Deji Oshilaja just before the half hour mark, while it was an offside that stopped Steve Seddon from pulling the Brewers level- after tucking in the rebound from a Ryan Sweeney header against the crossbar.

Ahead of the break, Richard O’Donnell was called into action to stop an effort from Beryly Lubala.

Following a quiet start to the second half, a couple of Blackpool’s subs almost had an instant impact. With the help of a Owen Dale flick, a ball through from Jack Moore fell into the path of Shayne Lavery, who forced a good save from Crocombe.

From the resulting corner, Ekpiteta fired home from close-range to strengthen the Seasiders’ position.

The gap between the two was quickly reduced again, with Scott finishing past O’Donnell.

Sonny Carey looked to quickly re-extend Blackpool’s lead, but saw his effort blocked. Meanwhile, Dale tried his luck with the outside of his boot- with his attempt hitting the crossbar.

Down the other end, the Brewer’s best chance to pull level came the way of Oshilaja, who had his had a shot deflected just wide of the post.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did Blackpool perform? Neil Critchley made a number of changes for the visit of Burton. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Richard O'Donnell- 7 Richard O'Donnell was on hand with a good save towards the end of the first half to deny Beryly Lubala. Meanwhile, towards the end of the match, he produced another big stop to deny the visitors a late equaliser. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Doug Tharme- 7 Doug Tharme was handed a rare start for the Seasiders, and made some strong defensive contributions at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 7.5 Marvin Ekpiteta was back in the Seasiders' starting XI and was pretty strong on the whole at the centre of the back three. He took his chance well in the opposition box to claim Blackpool's second goal. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

5 . Callum Connolly- 7 Callum Connolly was the captain for the visit of Burton and led the team well before being subbed off just after the hour mark. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

6 . Andy Lyons- 7 Andy Lyons defended well enough for the Seasiders, but could've perhaps made more of a couple of attacking opportunities. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales