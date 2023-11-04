Goals from Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele helped Blackpool on their way to a 2-0 victory over Bromley.

It wasn’t a straightforward evening for the Seasiders, with the National League side posing a threat throughout the tie.

Nonetheless, Neil Critchley’s side did enough to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

Blackpool began the game brightly, with Owen Dale hitting a half volley just over the bar after only two minutes, following good build-up play from Karamoko Dembele and Lavery.

The opening goal of the evening quickly followed, as Critchley’s side made the most of their positive start.

On the break, Kylian Kouassi played a pass through to Lavery, who produced a great finish into the top right corner, with the ball going in off the underside of the crossbar.

Shortly after, Albie Morgan and Kenny Dougall both hit efforts off target, as the Seasiders looked to double their advantage.

Down the other end, Bromley were also asking questions, with a couple of moves causing alarm for the visitors.

Just before the half hour mark, Blackpool doubled their lead, courtesy of a moment of brilliance.

Dembele made a superb run into the box, exchanging the ball briefly with Kouassi, before finishing past Grant Smith.

Richard O’Donnell was called into action during the early stages of the second half, with the Seasiders keeper getting down well to stop a shot from distance.

Just after the hour mark, a desperate challenge form Marvin Ekpiteta left the home fans screaming for a penalty, but their protests were waved away by the referee.

Bromley continued to apply pressure onto Critchley’s side, with the visitors proving to be far too passive on the ball.

A late chance landed the way of the home, but they were unable to find the back of the net to set up a tense end to the tie.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? We've taken a look at how the Blackpool squad performed against Bromley. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Richard O'Donnell- 7 Richard O'Donnell put in a solid display between the sticks. The Seasiders' cup keeper made a number of important saves, and it wasn't an entirely quiet night against the National League side. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . Callum Connolly- 7 Callum Connolly proved to be key on his return to the starting line-up. The defender looked pretty strong at the back, and helped to restrict a lively looking Bromley side. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 7 There were a couple of nervy moments from Marvin Ekpiteta, but on the whole it was a good display on the defender. He just threw himself into the action, winning a number of headers and making some key interceptions. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 8 The experience of James Husband is always important, and the defending produced a commanding display against non-league Bromley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales