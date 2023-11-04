Blackpool player ratings V Bromley: Two score 9/10 while others pick up eights in FA Cup first round win
It wasn’t a straightforward evening for the Seasiders, with the National League side posing a threat throughout the tie.
Nonetheless, Neil Critchley’s side did enough to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.
Blackpool began the game brightly, with Owen Dale hitting a half volley just over the bar after only two minutes, following good build-up play from Karamoko Dembele and Lavery.
The opening goal of the evening quickly followed, as Critchley’s side made the most of their positive start.
On the break, Kylian Kouassi played a pass through to Lavery, who produced a great finish into the top right corner, with the ball going in off the underside of the crossbar.
Shortly after, Albie Morgan and Kenny Dougall both hit efforts off target, as the Seasiders looked to double their advantage.
Down the other end, Bromley were also asking questions, with a couple of moves causing alarm for the visitors.
Just before the half hour mark, Blackpool doubled their lead, courtesy of a moment of brilliance.
Dembele made a superb run into the box, exchanging the ball briefly with Kouassi, before finishing past Grant Smith.
Richard O’Donnell was called into action during the early stages of the second half, with the Seasiders keeper getting down well to stop a shot from distance.
Just after the hour mark, a desperate challenge form Marvin Ekpiteta left the home fans screaming for a penalty, but their protests were waved away by the referee.
Bromley continued to apply pressure onto Critchley’s side, with the visitors proving to be far too passive on the ball.
A late chance landed the way of the home, but they were unable to find the back of the net to set up a tense end to the tie.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed: