Blackpool player ratings V Bristol Rovers: Key man scores 9/10 while three others claim eights

Ollie Norburn was among the scorers as Blackpool produced a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The Seasiders captain struck a superb long-ranged effort to give the Neil Critchley’s side the lead in the 21st minute, before they were pegged back by John Marquis’ equaliser.

Jake Beesley edged Blackpool back in front in the early stages of the second half, before Jordan Rhodes secured the three points in the latter stages.

Karamoko Dembele had a couple of attempts inside the opening five minutes. The Brest loanee’s first effort was struck straight into the arms of Matt Cox, while the second was deflected just wide of the target.

The 20-year-old continued to look bright throughout the game, and played a great ball over the top to present Rhodes with the golden opportunity- with the on loan Huddersfield striker taking the ball around the keeper, before having his shot cleared off the line.

Moments after the deadlock was broken, as Norburn smashed a superb effort from distance to put the Seasiders ahead.

The lead didn’t last for long, with John Marquis pouncing on a loose ball in the box from a corner to fire past Dan Grimshaw.

Following the restart, Blackpool quickly edged themselves back in front. A pass from Dembele found its way through to Beesley, who fired past Cox.

Heading into the closing stages, Critchley’s side secured the three points- courtesy of a calmly taken effort from Rhodes, who is now on 15 goals this season.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? We've taken a closer look at how the Blackpool squad performed against Bristol Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 8 Dan Grimshaw made a good save which led to the corner in which Bristol Rovers claimed their equaliser. In the second half he made a number of big stops to keep the Seasiders in the driving seat. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington- 7 Blackpool will be disappointed with the manner of the goal they conceded, but dealt with most situations pretty well. Despite some nervy moments for the defensive three, they were able to recover. Pennington was on hand with some big blocks in the second half. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Callum Connolly- 7 Callum Connolly has enjoyed a strong run in the team in recent weeks, and was on hand with some important contributions against Bristol Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 7 James Husband's leadership is key for the Seasiders, and always prove to be a commanding figure on the left side of defence. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales