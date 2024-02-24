Blackpool player ratings V Bolton Wanderers: Three score 9/10 in 4-1 victory at Bloomfield Road

Jake Beesley scored a brace for the Seasiders, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet, as Neil Critchley’s side made it back-to-back win in League One.

The visitors played the latter stages of the game with 10-men after Ricardo Santos was sent off in the second half, for a challenge on Kyle Joseph which led to a penalty.

After a couple of early half chances for both sides, the opener went Bolton’s way in the ninth minute, with George Thomason slotting past Dan Grimshaw to score against the club he played for as a youngster for the second time this season.

Despite suffering an early setback, Blackpool didn’t let their heads drop and quickly equalised. After a quickly taken free kick, Karamoko Dembele laid the ball off to Beesley just inside the box, allowing the striker to release a superb strike into the top right corner- leaving Joel Coleman with no chance of making a save.

Ahead of the half hour mark, the Seasiders edged their way in front. A cross from the left side by James Husband was met George Byers in the box. After seeing his first shot saved, the midfielder poked another effort towards goal, with Ekpiteta on hand to provide a vital touch.

Before half time, Carlos Mendes Gomes had a few chances to find the back of the net. After firing one attempt over the bar, the 25-year-old had another blocked behind for a corner, before Grimshaw denied him from close-range.

Meanwhile, a chance also came the way of Shayne Lavery in the opposite box, but he couldn’t generate enough power to beat Coleman at the front post.

During the break, the Northern Ireland striker and Hayden Coulson were replaced by Joseph and Andy Lyons, with the two substitutes immediately linking up well to call the Bolton keeper into action once again.

The pair linked up again ahead of the 70 minute mark, as the Seasiders were awarded a penalty and Santos was given his marching orders.

Lyons played a good ball through to Joseph, who was wiped clean out by the Trotters skipper. From the spot, Beesley made no mistake in claiming his second goal of the afternoon.

Heading into the latter stages, Blackpool extended their lead further, producing a superb counter attack to round things off.

Joseph was involved once again, driving play forward and playing a good ball through to Dembele, who was able to find Lawrence-Gabriel in space in the box, with the wing-back slotting past Coleman.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Bolton Wanderers.

Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw couldn't do much about the opening goal, but made a great save towards the end of the first half to stop the visitors from pulling themselves level.

Matthew Pennington- 7 Matthew Pennington was probably the pick of Blackpool's back three, with the defender competing well throughout. The entirety of the defence will be disappointed with how they switched off for Bolton's goal, but did well enough beyond that.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 7 Marvin Ekpiteta showed great desire for his goal, getting himself in the right place at the right time to get the ball over the line. At the back he was also firm and made some big challenges to keep the visitors quiet.

James Husband- 7 James Husband was also solid at the back, and played an important role in the build up to Blackpool's second of the afternoon.