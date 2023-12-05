Jake Beesley’s second half header helped Blackpool to claim a 2-1 victory over Barnsley.

Owen Dale had pulled the Seasiders level at the beginning of the second half, following John McAtee’s opener ahead of the break.

Neil Critchley’s side had looked below par in the opening 45 minutes, but improved after the restart.

The visitors had the better of the chances during the early stages, with Richard O’Donnell called into action for a couple of impressive saves to keep the score at 0-0 ahead of the 20-minute mark.

Down the other end, both Albie Morgan and Jensen Weir tried their luck from distance, but neither effort really troubled Ben Killip in the Barnsley goal.

Beesley also had an attempt from the edge of the area, with the striker firing well wide after a good chest down from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- who was able to pick further minutes following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ahead of half time, the Tykes took the lead, as McAtee got on the end of a good ball through before slotting past O’Donnell.

The Blackpool keeper was called into action again shortly after the restart to stop the visitors from doubling their advantage.

Critchley’s side made the most of this lifeline, with the equaliser quickly following. A pass through from Lawrence-Gabriel was met by Weir, who played the ball across the face of the goal for Dale to finish.

Just after the hour mark, the Seasiders took the lead, as Beesley rose high to meet a cross from Morgan and head past Killip.

From there, it was a pretty straight-forward task to see out the win, with O’Donnell only required to make a couple of routine saves.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Richard O'Donnell- 8 There wasn't much Richard O'Donnell could do for Barnsley's goal, but the keeper stood strong in other key moments and made a handful of important saves.

Callum Connolly- 7 Callum Connolly captained the Seasiders for the visit of Barnsley and put in the type of performance you would expect from him at the back.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 7 It was a solid enough night for Marvin Ekpiteta, who was on hand with a number of key contributions. Apart from the goal, it wasn't too bad a night defensively for the Seasiders.

Olly Casey- 7 A solid enough night for Olly Casey- who will be looking to reclaim his place in Blackpool's starting 11 on a regular basis.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- 7 More minutes in the bank for Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel following his return from injury. It was a pretty solid shift from the wing-back- who provided Jake Beesley with a good chance during the first half, as well as providing a crucial pass in the build-up to Owen Dale's goal.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe- 6 Tashan Oakley-Boothe was back in the Seasiders' starting line-up for the visit of Barnsley. The midfielder broke up Barnsley's play on a number of occasions, but wasn't clinical enough in possession.