Blackpool player ratings V Barnsley: Key man claims 8/10 in EFL Trophy victory- while others pick up sevens
Owen Dale had pulled the Seasiders level at the beginning of the second half, following John McAtee’s opener ahead of the break.
Neil Critchley’s side had looked below par in the opening 45 minutes, but improved after the restart.
The visitors had the better of the chances during the early stages, with Richard O’Donnell called into action for a couple of impressive saves to keep the score at 0-0 ahead of the 20-minute mark.
Down the other end, both Albie Morgan and Jensen Weir tried their luck from distance, but neither effort really troubled Ben Killip in the Barnsley goal.
Beesley also had an attempt from the edge of the area, with the striker firing well wide after a good chest down from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel- who was able to pick further minutes following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Ahead of half time, the Tykes took the lead, as McAtee got on the end of a good ball through before slotting past O’Donnell.
The Blackpool keeper was called into action again shortly after the restart to stop the visitors from doubling their advantage.
Critchley’s side made the most of this lifeline, with the equaliser quickly following. A pass through from Lawrence-Gabriel was met by Weir, who played the ball across the face of the goal for Dale to finish.
Just after the hour mark, the Seasiders took the lead, as Beesley rose high to meet a cross from Morgan and head past Killip.
From there, it was a pretty straight-forward task to see out the win, with O’Donnell only required to make a couple of routine saves.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed: