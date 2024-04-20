Blackpool player ratings V Barnsley: Four score 9/10 while others pick up eights in crucial win

Sonny Carey, James Husband and Hayden Coulson all found the back of the net as the Seasiders raced to a 3-0 lead, before the Tykes pulled goals back through John McAtee and Adam Phillips.

The visitors could’ve had another, but were stoppedby some heroics by Dan Grimshaw in goal, as the keeper demonstrated some quick reactions.

The Seasiders placed early pressure onto Neill Collins’ side. The presence of Jake Beesley forced an error from Liam Roberts, with the Barnsley keeper unable to keep hold of the ball, but with the help of his defence, an eventual shot was blocked behind for a corner.

Blackpool were eventually rewarded for their bright start to the game, as the deadlock was broken in the 11th minute. Dembele made his way forward with some fantastic footwork, before laying the ball off to Carey, who whipped a shot into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Moments later, the home crowd thought they had got a second. A great ball into the area from Hayden Couslon was met by Beesley, who produced a great finish to beat Roberts; only to be denied by the linesman’s flag for offside.

Dembele also had a couple of great opportunities to double Blackpool’s advantage. The Brest loanee initially had a shot inside the box deflected just wide of the target, before seeing a free kick blocked onto the crossbar shortly after.

Chances continued to come the way of Critchley’s side, with George Byers having a volley blocked, while very little came the way of the Tykes.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, the Seasiders were able to make it 2-0. A free kick into the box from Dembele, was met by Husband, who headed past Roberts.

Following the restart, Blackpool quickly added a third, with Coulson producing an emphatic finish into the top corner to beat the keeper after a cross from the right side fell nicely into his path.

Despite having no chance with the shot from the wing-back, Roberts was able to stop things getting worse ahead of the hour mark, denying an attempt from Dembele with a superb save.

Down the other end, Matthew Pennington was called into action defensively, with the centre back blocking an effort by substitute Fabio Jalo following a break forward from Barnsley.

On their next attack, Collins’ side did come away with something, as John McAtee found the bottom corner with a neatly placed shot. With just over 10 minutes, the visitors came close to scoring again, but were denied by a fantastic double save by Grimshaw.

This proved to be crucial, as the Tykes did find another goal through Phillips in stoppage time, as the game finished 3-2.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 9 Dan Grimshaw wasn't really called into action too many times, and couldn't do much about the John McAtee goal during the second half, but stepped up once again when it mattered, with a fantastic double save with the game at 3-1. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington- 8 It was a solid afternoon for the back three. Matthew Pennington once again looked strong for the Seasiders, and made some key defensive contributions. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 8 Marvin Ekpiteta did the tough defensive work for the Seasiders once again, with another great effort at the heart of the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 9 James Husband claimed Blackpool's second goal of the afternoon, as well as doing plenty of strong defensive work at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales