Blackpool player ratings V Accrington Stanley: Seasiders suffer defeat in first friendly of the day

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:53 BST
Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Bloomfield Road.

Kelsey Mooney opened the scoring for the visitors with a curling effort, before a Josh Woods brace came either side of an Ashley Fletcher goal.

The Seasiders starting XI featured multiple first-team regulars, while trialist Josh Onomah was used from the bench in the second half.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw made a pretty routine save ahead of the Accrington opener, but couldn't do anything about Kelsey Mooney's curling shot from the edge of the box.

1. Dan Grimshaw- 6

Jack Moore was used on the right side of the Seasiders back three against Accrington, and provided an assist for Ashley Fletcher in the second half.

2. Jack Moore- 6.5

It was a similar story for Dan Sassi in the centre of the defence.

3. Dan Sassi- 6

Alex Lankshear featured on the left side of the three- who defended a unit quite well, but weren't quick enough as a unit to close down Accrington for both goals.

4. Alex Lankshear- 6

CJ Hamilton made some bright runs down the right side, and provided a golden opportunity for Sonny Carey.

5. CJ Hamilton- 7

Lee Evans was able to build on the minutes he picked up in the game against Sunderland. He is still clearly building fitness, but he already looks like a leader in the centre of the park.

6. Lee Evans- 6

