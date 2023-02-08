Ten-man Blackpool came from behind twice to salvage a point during a dramatic 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town last night.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Delight
Andy Lyons was among a trio of players who made a real impact off the bench
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Couldn’t have done much for either of Huddersfield’s goals, but produced a wonder reaction save in the first-half.
Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
3. Callum Connolly - 6/10
Did well at centre-back despite originally beginning the game at full-back. Carried on after taking a heavy blow to the head.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Charlie Goode - 6/10
Forced off midway through the first-half after pulling up with a hamstring injury as he chased back. Another blow.
Photo: CameraSport - David Horton