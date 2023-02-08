News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Two 8/10s as super subs do the business against Huddersfield Town

Ten-man Blackpool came from behind twice to salvage a point during a dramatic 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town last night.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Delight

Andy Lyons was among a trio of players who made a real impact off the bench

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Couldn’t have done much for either of Huddersfield’s goals, but produced a wonder reaction save in the first-half.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

3. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Did well at centre-back despite originally beginning the game at full-back. Carried on after taking a heavy blow to the head.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Charlie Goode - 6/10

Forced off midway through the first-half after pulling up with a hamstring injury as he chased back. Another blow.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

BlackpoolHuddersfield Town