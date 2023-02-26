News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Two 4/10s as miserable form continues against Reading

It was another tough, tough day at the office for Blackpool as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Reading.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Misery

The Seasiders have now won just one of their last 17 league games

2. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

First goal looped over him after taking a heavy deflection, sent the wrong way for the penalty and well beaten for Ince’s second.

3. Andy Lyons - 6/10

Had a quiet first-half where we didn’t see a lot of him, but became much more of an attacking threat in the second.

4. Curtis Nelson - 4/10

Struggled with the physicality of Andy Carroll at times and conceded the penalty for Reading’s second.

