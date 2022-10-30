News you can trust since 1873
Jerry Yates found the back of the net yet again to top the scoring charts on his own

Blackpool player ratings gallery: Three 9/10s and four 8/10s as Jordan Thorniley stars in Coventry City win

Blackpool came from behind to beat Coventry City 2-1 yesterday to claim their first back-to-back wins of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Jerry Yates was on the scoresheet once again while the excellent Gary Madine also found the back of the net at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Didn’t actually have a great deal to do in terms of making saves, but heavily involved with Pool’s passing out from the back.

2. Callum Connolly - 9/10

An absolute warrior. Supported well down the right on the overlap and rock solid defensively throughout. Could have scored too.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Struggled a little bit with the dangerous Callum O’Hare at times, especially in behind, but made some important blocks at key times.

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Thorniley - 9/10

Yet another top display, seems to get better and better. Unflustered throughout and constantly on the front foot looking to nip in and win the ball, which he did time and time again.

