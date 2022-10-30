Jerry Yates was on the scoresheet once again while the excellent Gary Madine also found the back of the net at the CBS Arena on Saturday.
Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Didn’t actually have a great deal to do in terms of making saves, but heavily involved with Pool’s passing out from the back.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Callum Connolly - 9/10
An absolute warrior. Supported well down the right on the overlap and rock solid defensively throughout. Could have scored too.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Struggled a little bit with the dangerous Callum O’Hare at times, especially in behind, but made some important blocks at key times.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Thorniley - 9/10
Yet another top display, seems to get better and better. Unflustered throughout and constantly on the front foot looking to nip in and win the ball, which he did time and time again.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth