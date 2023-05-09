Blackpool player ratings gallery: Three 8/10s following final day win against Norwich City

Blackpool ended a challenging season on a positive note on Monday as they edged past Norwich City in their final game of the campaign.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Delight
Morgan Rogers scored the winning goals with a delightful chip Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made two or three excellent stops to keep a third clean sheet in five games. The one tipped onto the post was a particular highlight. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Callum Connolly - 7/10
Solid display on his return to the side having been a sub in recent weeks before he was unfortunately forced off with concussion. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Curtis Nelson - 7/10
Another solid defensive display. Blocked well and a lot more assured passing the ball out from the back. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth