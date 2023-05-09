News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
13 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
16 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
17 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
18 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
18 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Blackpool player ratings gallery: Three 8/10s following final day win against Norwich City

Blackpool ended a challenging season on a positive note on Monday as they edged past Norwich City in their final game of the campaign.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Morgan Rogers’ first goal for the club was enough for Stephen Dobbie’s side to claim a 1-0 win at Carrow Road.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

Morgan Rogers scored the winning goals with a delightful chip

1. Delight

Morgan Rogers scored the winning goals with a delightful chip Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Made two or three excellent stops to keep a third clean sheet in five games. The one tipped onto the post was a particular highlight.

2. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made two or three excellent stops to keep a third clean sheet in five games. The one tipped onto the post was a particular highlight. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Solid display on his return to the side having been a sub in recent weeks before he was unfortunately forced off with concussion.

3. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Solid display on his return to the side having been a sub in recent weeks before he was unfortunately forced off with concussion. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Another solid defensive display. Blocked well and a lot more assured passing the ball out from the back.

4. Curtis Nelson - 7/10

Another solid defensive display. Blocked well and a lot more assured passing the ball out from the back. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BlackpoolNorwich CityStephen Dobbie