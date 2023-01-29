News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Three 8/10s as Mick McCarthy's side push Southampton all the way in the FA Cup

Blackpool pushed Premier League Southampton all the way in their FA Cup fourth round tie before just falling short with a 2-1 defeat.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Regret

Ian Poveda missed a golden chance when Blackpool were only 1-0 down

2. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Unsighted for the free-kick and let down by his wall, but will still be disappointed with the manner of the first goal.

3. Andy Lyons - 8/10

Impressed again. Wing-back suits his game down to a tee as it allows him the freedom to get up and down the wing.

4. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Didn’t look out of place on the right-hand side of a back three at all. Posed a threat when he went forward for free-kicks.

