Blackpool pushed Premier League Southampton all the way in their FA Cup fourth round tie before just falling short with a 2-1 defeat.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
Ian Poveda missed a golden chance when Blackpool were only 1-0 down
2. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Unsighted for the free-kick and let down by his wall, but will still be disappointed with the manner of the first goal.
3. Andy Lyons - 8/10
Impressed again. Wing-back suits his game down to a tee as it allows him the freedom to get up and down the wing.
4. Callum Connolly - 7/10
Didn’t look out of place on the right-hand side of a back three at all. Posed a threat when he went forward for free-kicks.
