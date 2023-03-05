News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: One 9/10 and SEVEN 8/10s as leaders Burnley are held to draw

Blackpool produced a superb display to hold runaway league leaders Burnley to a goalless draw.

Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

Mick McCarthy’s side limited Vincent Kompany’s side to very little in front of goal while the Seasiders had a couple of chances to snatch an unlikely victory.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

1. Stalemate

The Seasiders certainly would have taken this result before kick-off

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Chris Maxwell - 9/10

Made three crucial saves to keep Burnley at bay and keep another deserved clean sheet on home turf.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

Full of energy on his return to the side. Came close on a couple of occasions, having a shot blocked and skewing wide late on.

4. Curtis Nelson - 8/10

Made some important blocks to preserve the Blackpool goal and dealt well with Ashley Barnes.

