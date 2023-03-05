Blackpool produced a superb display to hold runaway league leaders Burnley to a goalless draw.
Mick McCarthy’s side limited Vincent Kompany’s side to very little in front of goal while the Seasiders had a couple of chances to snatch an unlikely victory.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Stalemate
The Seasiders certainly would have taken this result before kick-off
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Chris Maxwell - 9/10
Made three crucial saves to keep Burnley at bay and keep another deserved clean sheet on home turf.
3. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
Full of energy on his return to the side. Came close on a couple of occasions, having a shot blocked and skewing wide late on.
4. Curtis Nelson - 8/10
Made some important blocks to preserve the Blackpool goal and dealt well with Ashley Barnes.
