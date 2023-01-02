Blackpool player ratings gallery: One 8/10 as tricky Leeds United loanee stars in Sunderland draw
Despite an improved display against Sunderland, Blackpool’s search for a long-awaited first win in nine continued yesterday with a 1-1 draw.
In a game of two halves, the Seasiders were in control during the first-half where they deservedly led thanks to Shayne Lavery’s cool strike.
But the Black Cats responded in the second period, levelling through Ross Stewart before squandering good chances to snatch all three points.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
Page 1 of 4