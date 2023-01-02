News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: One 8/10 as tricky Leeds United loanee stars in Sunderland draw

Despite an improved display against Sunderland, Blackpool’s search for a long-awaited first win in nine continued yesterday with a 1-1 draw.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

In a game of two halves, the Seasiders were in control during the first-half where they deservedly led thanks to Shayne Lavery’s cool strike.

But the Black Cats responded in the second period, levelling through Ross Stewart before squandering good chances to snatch all three points.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Joy

Shayne Lavery capped off Blackpool's strong first-half performance with a well-taken goal

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Made a couple of good stops on his return to the side. Seemed to be more proactive off his line as well.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Copy and paste from previous performances, solid and steady as always before his dismissal in stoppage time.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10

Did well up against Ross Stewart in the first-half, aerially strong and made some important blocks. But allowed Stewart to come into it in the second-half.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

