Blackpool player ratings gallery: One 8/10 and one 4/10 as subs make an impact against Swansea City
Ten-man Blackpool left it too late to salvage a third straight draw as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City last night.
Having been fortunate to remain only a goal down at half-time following a pitiful opening 45 minutes, the Seasiders took Swansea all the way during the second period – even with a man down.
In fact, Mick McCarthy’s men played far better after Charlie Patino’s red but were unable to find the late equaliser their second-half display perhaps deserved.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
