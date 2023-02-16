News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool player ratings gallery: One 8/10 and one 4/10 as subs make an impact against Swansea City

Ten-man Blackpool left it too late to salvage a third straight draw as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City last night.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Having been fortunate to remain only a goal down at half-time following a pitiful opening 45 minutes, the Seasiders took Swansea all the way during the second period – even with a man down.

In fact, Mick McCarthy’s men played far better after Charlie Patino’s red but were unable to find the late equaliser their second-half display perhaps deserved.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Fine margins

Sonny Carey scored one goal but came agonisingly close with two other big chances

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

2. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

Left rooted for Swansea’s first goal but nothing he could do about the own goal. Distribution was hit and miss.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Andy Lyons - 6/10

Another steady game. Not quite as adventurous going forwards as we’ve seen in the past but didn’t do a lot wrong.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales

4. Callum Connolly - 5/10

Put himself under pressure with a needless yellow after 20 seconds and gifted Swansea the win with his own goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BlackpoolSwanseaSeasidersMick McCarthy