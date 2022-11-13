News you can trust since 1873
The Seasiders will spend the World Cup break in the bottom three

Blackpool player ratings gallery: One 4/10 and one 7/10 as Seasiders slip into bottom three with Wigan Athletic defeat

Blackpool slipped into the Championship’s bottom three on Saturday following a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.

By Matt Scrafton
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 8:55am

Pressure was heaped on Michael Appleton as the fans turned on their head coach after witnessing a fourth straight defeat.

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated following their setback at the DW Stadium...

1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

Question marks over his control of his six-yard box once again after Wigan scored directly from a corner. Fans are calling for Grimshaw to return.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

A typical Connolly display really. Managed to stick in there despite limping and hobbling around for a good 20 minutes.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 4/10

Cost his team with the red card. Far too hesitant in clearing the ball allowing the Wigan man to nip ahead before bringing him down as last man.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Rhys Williams - 6/10

Impressed me with the way he stood up and took responsibility after the red. Took responsibility in Ekpiteta's absence.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

