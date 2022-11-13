Pressure was heaped on Michael Appleton as the fans turned on their head coach after witnessing a fourth straight defeat.
Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated following their setback at the DW Stadium...
1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10
Question marks over his control of his six-yard box once again after Wigan scored directly from a corner. Fans are calling for Grimshaw to return.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Callum Connolly - 6/10
A typical Connolly display really. Managed to stick in there despite limping and hobbling around for a good 20 minutes.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 4/10
Cost his team with the red card. Far too hesitant in clearing the ball allowing the Wigan man to nip ahead before bringing him down as last man.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Rhys Williams - 6/10
Impressed me with the way he stood up and took responsibility after the red. Took responsibility in Ekpiteta's absence.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth