Blackpool player ratings gallery: NINE 5/10s following Coventry City defeat

Blackpool failed to capitalise on the buoyant mood around Bloomfield Road by slipping to a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 19th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

The Seasiders failed to build on their midweek thrashing of QPR

1. Tough day at the office

The Seasiders failed to build on their midweek thrashing of QPR Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Will be hugely disappointed with the manner of Coventry’s second goal, which proved to be a key turning point in the game.

2. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

Will be hugely disappointed with the manner of Coventry’s second goal, which proved to be a key turning point in the game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Poor pass led to Coventry’s fourth and he was earlier credited with an own goal, but otherwise defended okay.

3. Curtis Nelson - 5/10

Poor pass led to Coventry’s fourth and he was earlier credited with an own goal, but otherwise defended okay. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Afternoon only lasted 10 minutes after he was forced off through concussion. Now a doubt for the Preston game.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10

Afternoon only lasted 10 minutes after he was forced off through concussion. Now a doubt for the Preston game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

