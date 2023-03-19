Blackpool player ratings gallery: NINE 5/10s following Coventry City defeat

Blackpool failed to capitalise on the buoyant mood around Bloomfield Road by slipping to a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Tough day at the office
The Seasiders failed to build on their midweek thrashing of QPR Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Chris Maxwell - 5/10
Will be hugely disappointed with the manner of Coventry’s second goal, which proved to be a key turning point in the game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Curtis Nelson - 5/10
Poor pass led to Coventry’s fourth and he was earlier credited with an own goal, but otherwise defended okay. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10
Afternoon only lasted 10 minutes after he was forced off through concussion. Now a doubt for the Preston game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth