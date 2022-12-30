Blackpool’s winless run stretched to eight games last night after suffering a slender 2-1 loss to high-flying Sheffield United.
There was no questioning Blackpool's effort or endeavour, but ultimately the Blades’ superior quality proved to be the difference as they strengthened their position in the top two.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Hope
Marvin Ekpiteta gave Blackpool some hope with a close-range finish
2. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10
No chance with the first but positioning was questionable for the second. Made one or two good stops.
3. Callum Connolly - 7/10
Steady as always. Fairly reserved going forwards but gave very little away defensively. Kept things tight in the channels.
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Defended well against Billy Sharp in the main and pulled a goal back as he prodded home from close range.
