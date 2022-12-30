News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool player ratings gallery: Mixture of 5, 6 and 7/10s as Seasiders are edged out by Sheffield United

Blackpool’s winless run stretched to eight games last night after suffering a slender 2-1 loss to high-flying Sheffield United.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

There was no questioning Blackpool's effort or endeavour, but ultimately the Blades’ superior quality proved to be the difference as they strengthened their position in the top two.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

1. Hope

Marvin Ekpiteta gave Blackpool some hope with a close-range finish

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

No chance with the first but positioning was questionable for the second. Made one or two good stops.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Steady as always. Fairly reserved going forwards but gave very little away defensively. Kept things tight in the channels.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Defended well against Billy Sharp in the main and pulled a goal back as he prodded home from close range.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4