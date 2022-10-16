News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Seasiders came agonisingly close to a stunning victory at Bramall Lane

Blackpool player ratings gallery: Four 9/10s and one 3/10 in incident-packed Sheffield United draw

Nine-man Blackpool were denied a stunning victory during an incident-packed six-goal thriller against Sheffield United yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
34 minutes ago
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 8:29am

Michael Appleton’s men were excellent for the most part as they came seconds away from surprising the former league leaders.

But Oliver Norwood’s heart-breaking 98th minute goal meant the Seasiders were forced to settle for a point.

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated at Bramall Lane:

1. Chris Maxwell - 9/10

Made a string of stunning saves late on before the heartbreaking late equaliser, which he was clearly fouled for.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

2. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Had plenty of defending to do, although he was supported well by Shayne Lavery. Threw his body on the lines.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. Marvn Ekpiteta - 4/10

He was having a shaky game even before his needless red card. Silly challenge to make when on a booking.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10

Steady as ever once again. Didn’t really notice him, which is certainly a compliment. Made two or three big blocks.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
BlackpoolSheffield UnitedSeasidersMichael AppletonBramall Lane
Next Page
Page 1 of 4