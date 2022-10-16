Blackpool player ratings gallery: Four 9/10s and one 3/10 in incident-packed Sheffield United draw
Nine-man Blackpool were denied a stunning victory during an incident-packed six-goal thriller against Sheffield United yesterday.
Michael Appleton’s men were excellent for the most part as they came seconds away from surprising the former league leaders.
But Oliver Norwood’s heart-breaking 98th minute goal meant the Seasiders were forced to settle for a point.
Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated at Bramall Lane:
