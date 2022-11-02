Blackpool player ratings gallery: Four 5/10s as Seasiders fail to lay a glove on West Brom in disappointing defeat
It was a disappointing night for the Seasiders as they failed to continue their recent good form during their 1-0 defeat to West Brom.
Michael Appleton’s men failed to lay a glove on the struggling Baggies, not even managing to produce one shot on target.
It looked as though they were going to hold out for a dull goalless draw but the hosts scrambled home a winner five minutes from time.
Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated...
