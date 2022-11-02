News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton and his players applaud the fans at the final whistle

Blackpool player ratings gallery: Four 5/10s as Seasiders fail to lay a glove on West Brom in disappointing defeat

It was a disappointing night for the Seasiders as they failed to continue their recent good form during their 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Michael Appleton’s men failed to lay a glove on the struggling Baggies, not even managing to produce one shot on target.

It looked as though they were going to hold out for a dull goalless draw but the hosts scrambled home a winner five minutes from time.

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated...

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Made two smart saves to deny Karlan Grant and John Swift before West Brom’s late winner, which he couldn’t have done anything about.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Given plenty of defending to do down the flanks but stood up to it pretty well. Lucky to escape booking and one-match ban.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Made some important headers when West Brom got the ball into the danger area. Delivered plenty of crossfield balls.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Jordan Thorniley - 5/10

Surprisingly sluggish given his excellent recent form. Seemed like his minor niggles might have caught up with him.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

SeasidersBlackpoolWest BromMichael Appleton
