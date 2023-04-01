Blackpool player ratings gallery: Four 4/10s as Seasiders are humbled by rivals PNE

Blackpool were humbled by their fierce rivals Preston North End in the derby to leave their survival chances hanging by a thread.
Ryan Lowe’s side strolled to a comfortable 3-1 victory at Deepdale to take the derby spoils and avenge their defeat at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Dejected
The Seasiders never looked like recovering after Preston edged ahead Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Chris Maxwell - 4/10
Seemed to be taken by surprise by the free-kick where he was far too slow to react. Weak from corners as well. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Jordan Gabriel - 5/10
Tough day for the backline conceding three. Played slightly out of position on the right-hand side of a back three due to Thorniley’s absence. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. Curtis Nelson - 4/10
Tough day at the office. Struggled for pace in behind and the tricky Tom Cannon caused him problems all day. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley