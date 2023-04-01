News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Four 4/10s as Seasiders are humbled by rivals PNE

Blackpool were humbled by their fierce rivals Preston North End in the derby to leave their survival chances hanging by a thread.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 18:09 BST

Ryan Lowe’s side strolled to a comfortable 3-1 victory at Deepdale to take the derby spoils and avenge their defeat at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

The Seasiders never looked like recovering after Preston edged ahead

1. Dejected

The Seasiders never looked like recovering after Preston edged ahead

Seemed to be taken by surprise by the free-kick where he was far too slow to react. Weak from corners as well.

2. Chris Maxwell - 4/10

Chris Maxwell - 4/10

Seemed to be taken by surprise by the free-kick where he was far too slow to react. Weak from corners as well.

Tough day for the backline conceding three. Played slightly out of position on the right-hand side of a back three due to Thorniley's absence.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 5/10

Jordan Gabriel - 5/10

Tough day for the backline conceding three. Played slightly out of position on the right-hand side of a back three due to Thorniley's absence.

Tough day at the office. Struggled for pace in behind and the tricky Tom Cannon caused him problems all day.

4. Curtis Nelson - 4/10

Curtis Nelson - 4/10

Tough day at the office. Struggled for pace in behind and the tricky Tom Cannon caused him problems all day.

