Blackpool player ratings gallery: Five 5/10s as Mick McCarthy's first league game ends in defeat to Middlesbrough
There was no new manager bounce on show for Mick McCarthy as in-form Middlesbrough compounded Blackpool’s relegation fears with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.
The Seasiders headed to the Riverside yesterday looking to kickstart their survival bid in McCarthy’s first league game in charge.
But they were very much second best as Michael Carrick’s men proved the gulf in quality with a comfortable victory.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
