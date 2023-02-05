News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Five 5/10s as Mick McCarthy's first league game ends in defeat to Middlesbrough

There was no new manager bounce on show for Mick McCarthy as in-form Middlesbrough compounded Blackpool’s relegation fears with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

The Seasiders headed to the Riverside yesterday looking to kickstart their survival bid in McCarthy’s first league game in charge.

But they were very much second best as Michael Carrick’s men proved the gulf in quality with a comfortable victory.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Disappointment

The result means Blackpool still haven't won in the league since October

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

None of the three goals were his fault. Scoreline would have been heavier had he not made two or three good stops.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Andy Lyons - 6/10

One of the rare positives. Produced quality with his delivery from set-pieces and did well shifting over to left-back late on.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Callum Connolly - 5/10

Went close with an early header but will be frustrated he didn’t apply more pressure on Akpom for Boro’s first goal.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

