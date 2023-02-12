Defenders were certainly on top as Blackpool played out a scrappy goalless draw against Rotherham United on Saturday.
It wasn’t a game for the faint-hearted as the two relegation rivals presided over a real battle at Bloomfield Road.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated...
1. Fine margins
Jerry Yates had Blackpool's biggest chance in stoppage-time
2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Made a superb save to deny Ollie Rathbone and much more commanding of his area. Did well to carry on despite his groin issue.
3. Andy Lyons - 6/10
Solid but relatively unspectacular compared to his midweek escapades. Not quite as adventurous going forwards.
4. Callum Connolly - 7/10
Did really well shifting into the centre. Put his body on the line to make a vital block and dealt with Jordan Hugill well.
