News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool player ratings gallery: 6 and 7/10s across the board as defenders impress against Rotherham United

Defenders were certainly on top as Blackpool played out a scrappy goalless draw against Rotherham United on Saturday.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

It wasn’t a game for the faint-hearted as the two relegation rivals presided over a real battle at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

1. Fine margins

Jerry Yates had Blackpool's biggest chance in stoppage-time

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Made a superb save to deny Ollie Rathbone and much more commanding of his area. Did well to carry on despite his groin issue.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Andy Lyons - 6/10

Solid but relatively unspectacular compared to his midweek escapades. Not quite as adventurous going forwards.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Did really well shifting into the centre. Put his body on the line to make a vital block and dealt with Jordan Hugill well.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BlackpoolRotherham United