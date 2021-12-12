The Seasiders are now seven games without a win

Blackpool player ratings from dismal defeat to crisis club Derby County

Blackpool turned in their worst performance of the season yesterday to lose meekly to crisis club Derby County.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 7:30 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Maybe could have dealt with the shot that led to the goal better, but not at fault. Carried on at the end with a knock.

2. Dujon Sterling - 5/10

Goal came from down his side and he looked off the pace at times. Didn’t get close enough to his man too often.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10

Looked a little shaky early on, but remained solid after that. Kept the high line well and made some blocks.

4. James Husband - 6/10

Began the game at centre-back, but shifted over to the left at half-time. Almost donned the gloves in the final stages.

