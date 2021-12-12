Blackpool player ratings from dismal defeat to crisis club Derby County

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Maybe could have dealt with the shot that led to the goal better, but not at fault. Carried on at the end with a knock.
2. Dujon Sterling - 5/10
Goal came from down his side and he looked off the pace at times. Didn’t get close enough to his man too often.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10
Looked a little shaky early on, but remained solid after that. Kept the high line well and made some blocks.
4. James Husband - 6/10
Began the game at centre-back, but shifted over to the left at half-time. Almost donned the gloves in the final stages.