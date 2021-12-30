Duncan Watmore broke Blackpool's hearts in the 93rd minute

Blackpool player ratings following heartbreaking last-gasp defeat to Middlesbrough

Duncan Watmore’s last-ditch goal condemned gutsy Blackpool to a heartbreaking defeat to Middlesbrough in their final game of 2021 last night.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 8:13 am
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 8:36 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Made a big save before half-time with his legs, but otherwise had little to do. Distribution was pretty strong.

2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Gave little away on his return to the side following Jordan Gabriel’s suspension. Pretty solid throughout.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Stopped a certain at one end with a trademark block and came close to scoring at the other with a header.

4. Richard Keogh - 6/10

Made a couple of vital interceptions on his return to the side. Distributed well in the centre of the back three.

