Blackpool player ratings following heartbreaking last-gasp defeat to Middlesbrough

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Made a big save before half-time with his legs, but otherwise had little to do. Distribution was pretty strong.
2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10
Gave little away on his return to the side following Jordan Gabriel’s suspension. Pretty solid throughout.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Stopped a certain at one end with a trademark block and came close to scoring at the other with a header.
4. Richard Keogh - 6/10
Made a couple of vital interceptions on his return to the side. Distributed well in the centre of the back three.