The Seasiders are now winless in their last six games

Blackpool player ratings as winless run continues with Luton Town setback

Blackpool slumped to their second straight defeat yesterday with a 3-0 humbling at home to Luton Town.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated...

1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

A little rusty on his return from injury. Not necessarily at fault for the first two goals, but could have been more commanding.

2. Dujon Sterling - 6/10

Got forward well in the first-half and produced some well-timed challenges, but should have closed down the crosser for the second goal.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

One of Blackpool’s better performers. Often the last line of defence when Luton broke through.

4. James Husband - 6/10

Caught under the ball a little bit from the corner for Luton’s first, but otherwise solid and reliable in the centre.

