Blackpool player ratings as winless run continues with Luton Town setback

Here's how Pool's players rated...
1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10
A little rusty on his return from injury. Not necessarily at fault for the first two goals, but could have been more commanding.
2. Dujon Sterling - 6/10
Got forward well in the first-half and produced some well-timed challenges, but should have closed down the crosser for the second goal.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
One of Blackpool’s better performers. Often the last line of defence when Luton broke through.
4. James Husband - 6/10
Caught under the ball a little bit from the corner for Luton’s first, but otherwise solid and reliable in the centre.