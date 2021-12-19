Jerry Yates celebrates scoring Blackpool's third goal of the game

Blackpool player ratings as wingers shine in pivotal win against Peterborough United

Blackpool got back to winning ways yesterday with a crucial 3-1 win at home to Peterborough United.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Had relatively little to do on his return to the side, other than a superblate save. Not much he could do about the goal.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10

Quality wasn’t always the best and his decision-making wasn’t always there, but kept at it and his pressing high up the pitch was key.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Led from the front wearing the captain’s armband. Positional play was superb and made a number of blocks and clearances.

4. James Husband - 7/10

Solid and relatively untroubled. Took no chances and cleared the ball away at the first opportunity.

