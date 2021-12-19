Blackpool player ratings as wingers shine in pivotal win against Peterborough United

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Had relatively little to do on his return to the side, other than a superblate save. Not much he could do about the goal.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10
Quality wasn’t always the best and his decision-making wasn’t always there, but kept at it and his pressing high up the pitch was key.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Led from the front wearing the captain’s armband. Positional play was superb and made a number of blocks and clearances.
4. James Husband - 7/10
Solid and relatively untroubled. Took no chances and cleared the ball away at the first opportunity.