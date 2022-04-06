The Seasiders lacked intent and in truth never looked like scoring

Blackpool player ratings as Seasiders serve up drab display in derby defeat to Preston

Blackpool served up a drab derby display to lose 1-0 to rivals Preston North End at Deepdale last night.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:00 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

Rushed to hospital following a nasty collision with Cameron Archer after just 10 minutes. Fingers crossed for good news.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Solid enough and did a job in the absence of Sterling and Gabriel. Could have done with him in midfield though.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Could have been even worse if it wasn’t for a few of his last-ditch blocks. Did well to deal with balls in behind.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Richard Keogh - 6/10

Similar to Connolly, pretty solid and didn’t do a great deal wrong. The dangerous Emil Riis didn’t do a great deal.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

Seasiders
