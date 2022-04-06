Blackpool player ratings as Seasiders serve up drab display in derby defeat to Preston

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10
Rushed to hospital following a nasty collision with Cameron Archer after just 10 minutes. Fingers crossed for good news.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 6/10
Solid enough and did a job in the absence of Sterling and Gabriel. Could have done with him in midfield though.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Could have been even worse if it wasn’t for a few of his last-ditch blocks. Did well to deal with balls in behind.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Richard Keogh - 6/10
Similar to Connolly, pretty solid and didn’t do a great deal wrong. The dangerous Emil Riis didn’t do a great deal.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood